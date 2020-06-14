Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June2-8.

Ramon Negron, first block of South Prince Street. Chapter 7.

Shannon K. Book, first block of North Donnerville Road, Mountville. Chapter 7.

Samuel J. Wickersham, 100 block of East New Street. Chapter 7.

Thomas M. Adams Sr., 800 block of George Street. Chapter 7.

Amy J. Garris, 1100 block of Willow Street Pike. Chapter 7.

Patricia M. Russell, 700 block of Patriot Drive. Chapter 7.

Kimberly C. Nealon, 200 block of Fairview Avenue. Chapter 7.

Scott R. Strickler, 400 block of South Plum Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.