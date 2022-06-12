Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 31-June 6.

DEANGELIS, Brian Anthony and Mindi Lynn Deangelis, 700 block of Nancy Lane. Chapter 7.

NEWBORG, Edmund Joseph and Jessica Ann Newborg, first block of Westpointe Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

SAYLOR, Connie A., 200 block of Lititz Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

SKILES, Robert C., 900 block of Chestnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

WHARY, Christine M., 100 block of Endslow Road, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.