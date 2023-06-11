Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 30-June 5.

CHHUM, Chhaynon, first block of North Seventh Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

INMAN, Mark W., 1500 block of Wheatland Avenue. Chapter 7.

MURPHY, Joseph G. Jr., 700 block of South 12th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

TETKOSKIE, Carrie E., 5800 block of Bossler Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

TORRES-MALDONADO, Johanna, 900 block of Race Avenue. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.