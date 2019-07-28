Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 16-22.
Sandra K. Becker, 200 block of Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Timothy M. Nunn, 1900 block of Bowmanvillle Road, Adamstown. Chapter 7.
Samantha R. Gilbert, 2100 block of Hobson Road. Chapter 7.
Maria T. Suarez, 400 block of Rockland Street. Chapter 7.
Jason W. Singer, 800 block of Fremont Street. Chapter 7.
John D. Yellets, 200 block of Basswood Drive. Chapter 7.
Tony L. and Jessica L. Finnegan, 700 block of Integrity Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Susan N. Hafner, 200 block of Acorn Lane, Mountville. Chapter 7.
Samuel G. and Lynette F. Fasnacht, 400 block of Wood Duck Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Richard J. Farmer Jr., 2400 block of Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.
Jessica Diirner, 100 block of Tom Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 13.
James R. M. Pierce, 500 block of Lancaster Avenue. Chapter 13.
Todd Fisher, 700 block of North Reservoir Street. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.