Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 9-15.
Kyle M. and Dawn M. Lewis, 200 block of Parklawn Court. Chapter 13.
Veronica Ramos-Ortiz, 2100 block of Stonemill Road. Chapter 7.
Rosario Logozzo, 400 block of East Main Street, Terre Hill. Chapter 7.
Jonathan L. Fisher, 1300 block of Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, and Samantha L. Fisher, 2200 block of Wood Street. Chapter 7.
Laurie A. Duvall, 2000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Chapter 7.
Lagena R. Wright, 700 block of South Lime Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.