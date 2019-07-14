Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies record in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania Reading, July 2-8.
Sean J Willey, 200 block of Rock Point Road, Marietta. Chapter 13.
Anthony Wentzel, 100 block of Reinholds Road, Reinholds. Chapter 13.
Charles M. Santiago and Tiffany N. Santiago, 400 block of Camargo Road, Quarryville. Chapter 7.
Isabel M. Marrero-Morales, 1400 block of Passey Lane. Chapter 7.
Kristie Martin, first block of Frank Street , Mount Joy. Chapter.
Anthony T. DeLeon, 1300 block of Pennsy Road, Pequea. Chapter 7.
Phi Viet Le and Analesse Celia Torres Le, 100 block of South State Street, Brownstown. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.