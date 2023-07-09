Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 27-July 3.

BURNS, Melissa M., 400 block of Charles Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.

LAYTON, Dawn Elaine and Joshua Lee Layton, 3300 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

MANNION, Nicole M., 500 block of Cherry Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

MULCAHY, Dawn E., 700 block of Scarsdale Circle. Chapter 7.

PARKER, Mamie Louise, 300 block of South Marshall Street. Chapter 13.

STALTER, Danielle L., 500 block of East Pleasantview Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.

VANIM, Rourke Daniel Mitchell, 1900 block of Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. Chapter 7.

YUNINGER, Virginia R., 700 block of Pine Boulevard, New Providence. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.