Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 23-29.

Chowns Fabrication and Rigging Inc., 1800 block of Colonial Village Lane. Chapter 7.

Robert Morton, 600 block of North Plum Street. Chapter 7.

Kendra J. Forry-Robinson, first block of Circle Drive, Columbia. Chapter 7.

David G. and Ann L. Waite, 100 block of Olde School Lane, Narvon. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.