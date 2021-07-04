Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 22-28.

ADAMS, Donissa, first block of Hamels Court, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

BIELER, Brandy Lynn, 700 block of Newport Avenue, Gap. Chapter 13.

CASSARINO, Frank S. and Jacqueline A., 700 block of Emerald Drive. Chapter 13.

GAINER, John G., 1200 block of Kelley Drive. Chapter 7.

NEIDERHISER, Charles B. Jr., 4200 block of Roundtop Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

NIEVES, Jose A. and Zulma Morales, 400 block of Eden Road. Chapter 7.

ROSCHEL, Joseph, 1900 block of Millport Road. Chapter 7.

SNYDER, Stephen E., 200 block of Prospect Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.