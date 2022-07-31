Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 19-25.

MCGINNIS, Dylan Cain, 200 block of Marion Terrace, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

PESSOLANO, James R. and Lauren A., 600 block of South 14th Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

STACEY, Tischa Autumn, 200 block of Marion Terrace, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

SWEENEY, Joseph V. Jr. and Linda P., 100 block of River Drive. Chapter 7.

TOOLE, James J., 4000 block of Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

WARD, Timothy Squier and Lindsey Nicole, first block of Cinder Road, New Providence. Chapter 13.

WARNER, Erin M., 2000 block of Main Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.