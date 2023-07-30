Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 18-24.

KAHLER, Douglas M. and Lori L. Kahler, 1500 block of Manor Boulevard. Chapter 13.

NEGRON, Maritza Z., 600 block of Integrity Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.

PERRY, Amanda M., 100 block of Nicole Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.

STOLTZFUS, Jill R., first block of Miller Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

WALTON, Harvey J., 800 block of Fremont Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.