Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 14-20.

Joseph M. Palumbo, 100 block of Knollwood Drive. Chapter 7.

Kathleen M. Tingley, 700 block of Scarsdale Circle. Chapter 7.

Carolina Montero, first block of Welsh Drive. Chapter 7.

Robert D. Kingsley, 1500 block of Wheatland Avenue. Chapter 7.

Steven D. and Cherry A. Middleton, 400 block of Fremont Street. Chapter 7.

Rosalie A. Lorah, first block of Linden Street, Leola. Chapter 7.

Repurposed Pod LLC, 700 block of Integrity Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Michelle N. Perez, 6400 block of Eaton Circle, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

Pamela Marie Young, 300 block of White Chapel Road. Chapter 7.

Bernice Sheehan, 200 block of Boomerang Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Edward E. Williams, first block of Ann Street, Christiana. Chapter 13.

Kimberly Little, 900 block of Dry Wells Road, Quarryville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.