Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 13-19.

CARMAN, William J., 4800 block of Marietta Avenue, Columbia. Chapter 7.

CASSEL, Ashton E.A., 100 block of North Grant Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

HANVEY, Dawn M., 200 block of Watercress Lane, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

KRELLA, Steffanie D., 700 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

PARRISH, Raymond L. Sr. and Kathleen J., 500 block of East Newport Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

WEIDINGER, Nathan M. and Katelyn M. Stringer, 300 block of North Seventh Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.