Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 12-18.

BARNES, Judith, 2100 block of River Road, Bainbridge. Chapter 7.

LUCAS, Sheila Marie, 300 block of North Franklin Street. Chapter 13.

MIGDON, Gregory M., 2600 block of Stagecoach Lane. Chapter 13.

REYNOLDS, Raymond E. Jr., first block of Boxwood Boulevard, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.