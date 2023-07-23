Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 11-17.

BARRERA RODRIGUEZ, Gladys, 3000 block of Aster Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.

BROOKS, Gayle R., 100 block of South Second Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

HOOVER, Candace, 700 block of Baumgardner Road. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.