Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 20-26.

FRENCH, Jaime Lynn, 300 block of Howard Avenue. Chapter 7.

FULLER, Kaashif Abdul and Shanice Latoya Fuller, 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

MATOS, Marco M.P., 700 block of Bellevue Avenue, Gap. Chapter 13.

MENDEZ, Joshua, 800 block of East Orange Street. Chapter 7.

WALTON, Louise Anne, 400 block of Reynolds Avenue. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.