Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 7-13.

Douglas R. and Danelle L. Michael, 500 block of Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Kay J. Starr, 500 block of Hedgerow Lane. Chapter 7.

Keith and Marina A. Clevenstine, 600 block of Bean Hill Road. Chapter 7.

Daniel T. Stevens, 100 block of Arbutus Park Road, Bloomsburg. Chapter 7.

Ryan D. and Carly J. McKinney, 600 block of South Cedar Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Norma Romero, 500 block of North Second Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Sieta L. Bethea, 1000 block of Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Dennis M. Starr, 500 block of Hedgerow Lane. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.