Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 5-11.

CRUZ CRUZ, Luis M., 2800 block of Fleetwood Drive. Chapter 7.

ELLISON, Kenneth William, 1500 block of Swarr Run Road. Chapter 13.

GALLARDO-VASALLO, Felipe, 100 block of City Mill Road. Chapter 7.

HAYWARD, Andrew Russell, 3300 block of East Galen Hall Road, Reinholds. Chapter 7.

WALKER, Kenneth A., 2200 block of Franklin Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.