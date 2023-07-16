Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 4-10.

CUTRONE, Rosanne Michelle, 2100 block of Creek Hill Road. Chapter 7.

HAHN, Kelly Julie Ann, first block of Autumn Blaze Way, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

ORTIZ, Joel, 800 block of Paramount Drive. Chapter 7.

PEPO, Tyler Allen, first block of Sandstone Court, Lititz. Chapter 13.

RAMOS, Noemi Lara, 500 block of Aaron Lane. Chapter 7.

SWINEY, Jeremy L., first block of East Main Street, Adamstown. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.