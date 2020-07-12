Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 30 to July 6:

Deborah Lynn Green, 200 block of Black Oak Drive. Chapter 13.

Traci Lucas, first block of Frogtown Lane, Pequea. Chapter 7.

Heather L. Barnhart, 600 block of Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Brian Lee Book, 100 block of Lilly Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Corey M. Fogarty, 500 block of West Chestnut Street. Chapter 13.

David Alicea, first block of North Marshall Street. Chapter 7.

William J. Russo III, first block of Strasburg Pike. Chapter 7.

Alphonson R. Davidson, 500 block of South Christian Street. Chapter 7.

Brandy J. Nolt, 300 block of Cardinal Lane, Leola. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.