Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 29-July5.

BLACK, Donna E., 100 block of North State Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

DIEHL-SCHAIBLE, Rebecca Brenda, 100 block of South 10th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

GREGO, Joseph G., 800 block of Birch Street, New Providence. Chapter 7.

MOSSER, Lori Ann, 200 block of East Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.

OPIELA, Emily Grace, first block of Oriole Drive, Stevens. Chapter 7.

PORSCHE, Kevin M., 600 block of Hollander Road, New Holland. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.