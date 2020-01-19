Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 7-13.
Spencer L. and Kathleen A. Swiss, 900 block of Pine Tree Way. Chapter 13.
William C. and Alicia C. Critchfield, 100 block of Tulip Circle, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
George D. and Sandra L. Heistand, 2200 block of River Road, Bainbridge. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.