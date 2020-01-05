Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 24-30.
Warren D. and Michele D. Hamilton, first block of Kruger Drive, Reinholds. Chapter 13.
Christine L. Polynone, first block of Cider Press Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Lusiana Sabari, first block of Stauffer Court, Leola. Chapter 7.
Liza L. Squires, first block of Orchard Lane, Conestoga. Chapter 7.
Daniel M. Harnish, 2500 block of Valley Drive. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.