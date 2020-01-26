Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 14-20.
Ricky C. and Marisol T. Wolf, 1000 block of Spoon Avenue, Landisville. Chapter 13.
Edward Byrne, 2900 block of Brookfield Road. Chapter 13.
Ashley Renee Martin, 2000 block of Lynne Lane, Millersville. Chapter 7.
Christine Faralli, 400 block of Shadetree Boulevard, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Todd Richard Miller, 100 block of Coffee Goss Road, Marietta. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.