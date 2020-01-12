Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
Thomas Aaron Slack, 200 block of Basil Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.
John Alexander Meaders IV, 500 block of West James Street. Chapter 7.
Robert J. Plank, 800 block of Olde Hickory Road. Chapter 7.
Shamra Lynn Guthrie, 700 block of North Queen Street. Chapter 7.
Rodger N. Rohrbach, 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive. Chapter 7.
Dale P. Schoener, 1900 block of Oregon Pike. Chapter 7.
Bernardo Luis Rosado, 3197 Thistle Drive. Chapter 7.
Matthew A. Gambale, 100 block of Pennshire Drive. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.