Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

DANIG, Augustus F., 200 block of Clay School Road, Ephrata, and and Tracey L. Hyde-Danig, 100 block of Wabash Road, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

FISHER, Brian K. and Vicky Ellen Fisher, 100 block of East Third Avenue, Lititz. Chapter 13.

GRAFFIUS, Herbert M., first block of Synder Hill Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

HARDEN, Patrick G., 500 block of Bean Blossom Drive. Chapter 7.

KEPERLING, Kevin M. Jr., 3600 block of Clearstream Drive, Mountville. Chapter 13.

LUN, Chinbory, 700 block of Stevens Avenue. Chapter 13.

RICKER, Jamie M., 2400 block of Shenck Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.