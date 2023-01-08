Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

EICHELBERGER, Andrew Jon, 300 block of Hilltop Road, Strasburg. Chapter 7.

KREIDER, Morgan R., 400 block of Norwood Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.

LASHER, Rebecca C., first block of West Main Street, Strasburg. Chapter 7.

NESS, Kelsey Lee, 1600 block of Main Street, East Earl. Chapter 7.

MARTIN, Brandon Scott, first block of Broadwing Drive, Denver. Chapter 13.

PHIPPS, Joseph Thomas Jr. and Adriana Phipps, 100 block of North Hill Road, Terre Hill. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.