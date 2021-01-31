Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 19-25.

KLOUSER, Larry F., 100 block of Marble Avenue, East Earl. Chapter 7.

MANNING, Eve C., 800 block of Newport Avenue, Gap. Chapter 7.

N’GUESSAN NEME, Madeleine, 1200 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard. Chapter 7.

PLUTA, John David, 300 block of Sagamore Hill, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

RINIER SHULTZ, Diane, 100 block of Madge Drive. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ, Angel L., 500 block of Caroline Court, Landisville. Chapter 7.

ROTHERMEL, Kelli, 4000 block of Terrace Drive, Millersville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.