Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 22-28.

HAWKES, Crystalyn and John Tyler, first block of Howard Drive, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

KAPNER, L. Aaron, 1200 block of Main Street, Akron. Chapter 13.

LY, Tong Kim, first block of Strasburg Pike. Chapter 7.

REEFER, Paul Laverne, 200 block of South Third Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

STANNARD, Douglas E. and Bonnie J., 600 block of Patriot Drive. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.