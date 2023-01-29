Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 17-23.

BRADY, Michael Joseph and Karen Sue Brady, 1100 block of Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom. Chapter 13.

MCCULLOUGH, Mark A. and Susan A. McCullough, 100 block of Northridge Drive, Landisville. Chapter 13.

MUSLEH, Rasha Kamel, 300 block of Green View Drive. Chapter 13.

ROADS, John and Kristin N. Roads, 1600 block of Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

ROWE, Justin M., 300 block of South State Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.