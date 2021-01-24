Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 12-18.

ARBANAS, Marcy J., 1300 block of West Route 897, Denver. Chapter 7.

BOULWARE, Wanda, 300 block of Alexandria Court, Marietta. Chapter 7.

LEWIS, Kyle M. and Dawn M., 200 block of Parklawn Court. Chapter 13.

MILLER, Alexander J. and Amy L., 200 block of West Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.

STEVENS, Sandra L., first block of Tamarack Drive, Denver. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.