Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 11-17.

BUSKOVITZ, Barbara Ann, 100 block of Reath Road, Kirkwood. Chapter 7.

MARIZAN, Joel and Yokasta Y. Vargas, 300 block of North Sixth Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

TINDALL, George L. Jr. and Carol J. Tindall, 200 block of North Market Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

WILLIAMS, Edward E., first block of Ann Street, Christiana. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.