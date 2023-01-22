Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 10-16.

MANNING, Jonathan B., 100 block of Ewell Road, East Earl, and Patricia C. Manning, 800 block of Pequea Avenue, Gap. Chapter 7.

MULLANEY, Daniel John, first block of Mountaintop Lane, Narvon. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.