Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 20-26.

ELLIS, Lynn A., 100 block of South 5th Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

FLOOD, Charuwan, 1300 block of Church Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

KELLENBERGER, Nathan L, 900 block of Rawlingsville Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

TORRES, Alfredo H., 900 block of Irwin Avenue. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.