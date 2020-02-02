Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 21-27.
Angel M. Santos, 300 block of West End Avenue, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Timothy M. and Jeanne P. Long, 100 block of Cedar Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.
Rosa A. Irizarry, 600 block of Rockland Street. Chapter 7.
Paul M. Beine, 600 block of East Marion Street. Chapter 7.
Karen A. and James M. Conrad, 600 block of Hempfield Hill Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Christopher Thomas Rahn, 100 block of Hampden Drive, Mountville. Chapter 13.
Roni and Mitch Gerhart, 100 block of Sawmill Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.
Robert J. Creasy, 356 Schoolhouse Road, New Providence. Chapter 13.
William H. and Hazel M. Helms, 500 block of Abbeyville Road. Chapter 7.
Elizabeth Morum Roberts, 100 block of Tanglewood Lane. Chapter 13.
Jose L. and Conny S. Arroyo, 1600 block of Stanley Avenue, Landisville. Chapter 7.
Erin L. Smith, 4600 block of Crossings Boulevard. Chapter 7.
Patricia E. Kirsten, 3400 block of Columbia Avenue. Chapter 7.
Gregg R. and Jennifer M. Michael, first block of South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.