Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 4-10.
Cherilyn R. Strelick, 1700 block of Marietta Avenue. Chapter 7.
Jere W. Lintner, 1400 block of Tanningyard Hollow Road, Peach Bottom. Chapter 7.
Zackary Tanner Brown, first block of Carriage Drive, Gordonville. Chapter 7.
Kevin Murphy, 300 block of Elmshire Drive. Chapter 7.
Dayna S. Gilbert, 200 block of Indian Head Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Kathleen D. King, 200 block of Indian Head Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.