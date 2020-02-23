Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 11-17.
Allrich and Marie D. Florian, 100 block of Turnbridge Drive. Chapter 7.
Barbara A. Tshudy, 700 block of Keller Drive, Lititz. Chapter 13.
Nicole Elizabeth Matthews, 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Chapter 7.
Richard D. Walton Sr., first block of Pilgrim Drive. Chapter 7.
Harry Richard Sr. and Patricia L. Schreiner, first block of South Yale Avenue. Chapter 7.
William R. Nelson, 600 block of East Marion Street. Chapter 7.
Troy Steven Allison, 300 block of Cardinal Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.
David A. Boisvert, 2400 block of Ellendale Drive. Chapter 13.
Lindsey M. Cummings, 300 block of Greenland Drive. Chapter 7.
June Irene Waltz, 200 block of East Main Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Sharon Ann Iannelli, 600 block of Wickshire Circle, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.