Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
Edward W. Perring Jr., 2100 block of Strasburg Road, Coatesville. Chapter 13.
David A. and Kami L. Kritzberger, first block of Rock Ridge Avenue, Paradise. Chapter 13.
Zachary D. Acox, first block of Lakeview Place, Lititz. Chapter 13.
Craig Steven Hodge, first block of Hideaway Drive, Quarryville. Chapter 13.
Popper Distributor LLC, 2700 block of Cobblestone Lane. Chapter 7.
Alvin F. Miller, 200 block of Locust Street, New Holland. Chapter 13.
Christopher Gehman, 200 block of Fausnacht Drive, Denver. Chapter 13.
David A. Shuman, 800 block of Greenville Road, Denver. Chapter 13.
Brandon L. Smith, 1200 block of Kramer Mill Road, Denver. Chapter 13.
Mario A. and Maria E. Ruiz, 100 block of Banyan Circle Drive. Chapter 7.
Jonathon D. Thompson, 1200 block of Wabank Road. Chapter 7.
Shawn M. Conley, 800 block of Gail Place. Chapter 7.
Alan B. Dietrich, first block of West Franklin Street. Chapter 7.
David Maldonaldo, 400 block of South Prince Street. Chapter 7.
Matthew Dale and Jessica Dawn Redcay, 2500 block of Valley Drive. Chapter 13.
Willis D. Jr. and Janet I. Groff, 1600 block of Susan Avenue. Chapter 7.
Quincy K. Parks, 200 block of East King Street. Chapter 7.
James Peter Stauffer, 400 block of Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Dore Valavanes Photis, 2000 block of Temple Avenue. Chapter 7.
Natalina Viscusi, 100 block of Elizabeth Street, Landisville. Chapter 7.
Jolene C. Rotolo, first block of Hamels Court, Willow Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.