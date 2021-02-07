Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

GRINEV, Valeriy and Svetlana, 1800 block of West Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

MOORE, William L., 300 block of Schoolhouse Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.