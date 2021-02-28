Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 16-22.

DUNLAP, Jerry G.D. and April D., 2600 block of Ironville Pike, Columbia. Chapter 13.

HARTMAN, Alexis N., 400 block of Winding Lane, New Holland. Chapter 7.

PADILLA GUEVARA, Pablo R., first block of Second Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.