Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 14-20.

DeJESUS, Jose M. and Elga E. DeJesus, 100 block of Petersburg Road. Chapter 7.

FORSYTH, Jeremy N. and Amanda A. Forsyth, 100 block of Eagle Path, Mountville. Chapter 13.

HATZIVASILIS, Antoni, 200 block of Cobblestone Lane. Chapter 13.

VALENTINE, Alex J., 900 block of Manor Street. Chapter 13.

WAGNER, Harry A. and Mary E. Wagner, 300 block of North Fourth Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

WINGENROTH, Marian Della, first block of South 4th Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.