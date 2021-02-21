Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 9-15.

DONOUGH, Kristine Louise, 300 block of Mount Eden Road, Kirkwood. Chapter 7.

KINGSLEY, Debra Ann, 2000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Chapter 7.

RITENOUR, Joshua Owen, 1300 block of Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. Chapter 7.

SANDSTROM, William E., 100 block of South Chestnut Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

STOFFLET, David J., 100 block of North Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.