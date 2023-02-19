Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 7-13.

COLON VILLEGAS, Aida Luz, 300 block of North Prince Street. Chapter 7.

GURNEY, Franklin J. Jr., 300 block of Union Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

MYERS, Matthew A., 200 block of South Brookfield Lane, New Holland. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.