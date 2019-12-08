Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
Kathryn McCauley, 2200 block of Nicholson Square Drive. Chapter 13.
Terry L. Edwards, 200 block of West Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.
Dustin L. Stover, 100 block of Lotus Circle. Chapter 7.
Wendi L. Sorensen, 100 block of Park Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
George T. Jr. and Rosalie Welwood, 200 block of Lepore Drive. Chapter 7.
Clarise M. Moat, 300 block of Coreopsis Drive. Chapter 7.
Jovana T. Thompson, 300 block of East Second Avenue, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Randy S. and Joanne L. Ingram, 100 block of East Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.
Igor Valeryevich Grinev and Viktoriya Dmitriyevna Grinev, 1800 block of West Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Tammy Sue McNeil, 100 block of Washington Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
James Bradley Armstrong, first block of Roberts Road, Nottingham. Chapter 7.
Jason H. Lewis, 200 block of East Orange Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.