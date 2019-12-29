Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 17-23.
Eric J. Stitzer and Justine C. Briand, 100 block of Carol Drive, Washington Boro. Chapter 7.
Diane Marie Dayton, 300 block of North Donnerville Road, Mountville. Chapter 13.
Nicole D. Zahm, first block of South Hazel Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Audrey F. Baxter, first block of Willow Valley Drive. Chapter 7.
Peter M. Soulidis, 800 block of Sylvan Road. Chapter 13.
Jonathan S. Miller, first block of West Steigel Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Roi E. Paulino-Moreta, 900 block of Freemont Street. Chapter 13.
Jack Kenneth Brunk Jr., 400 block of Royer Street. Chapter 7.
Sandra A. Abreu, 2100 block of Oak Hollow Drive, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Laurie A. Riggs, 2200 block of Donough Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Devon L. Lintner, 500 block of Walnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Jay C. Esbenshade, first block of West Kendig Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.
Jonathan Hall Bates, first block of East Main Street, Leola. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.