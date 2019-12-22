Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 10-16.
Amber M. Shaffer, 1500 block of North Reading Road, Stevens. Chapter 7.
Ashley Blake, first block of East Locust Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
John H. and Candi M. Brooks, 6000 block of Bayberry Avenue, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Matthew Holt, 1000 block of Dry Tavern Road, Denver. Chapter 13.
Cuong Tin Tien and Van N. Huynh, 300 block of Dohner Drive. Chapter 7.
Jarod Reinert, 200 block of East Main Street, Leola. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.