Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 19-25.
Tiffanie Jean Lane, 300 block of Alexandra Court, Marietta. Chapter 13.
Mason Mondo, first block of North Second Street, Denver. Chapter 13.
Meghan Jane Young, 1700 block of Heritage Avenue. Chapter 7.
John Patrick Binkle, 900 block of Liberty Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Thomas J. and Paula Slocum, 400 block of North Prince Street, Millersville. Chapter 7.
Hilda M. Gutierrez, 900 block of Clark Street. Chapter 7.
Robert W. Hershey, 800 block of High Street. Chapter 7.
Byron C. and Collette M. Wagman, 500 block of Walnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.
Daren Hughes, first block of Audubon Circle, Stevens. Chapter 7.
Andrew S. Reinford, 100 block of Old Dorwart Street. Chapter 7.
James F. Jr. and Donna J. Zak, 200 block of East Walnut Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.