Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 23-29.

BROWN, Brandon A. and Jill N. Brown, 800 block of Locust Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

ROWE, David E. Sr., 2200 block of Lake Drive, Newmanstown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.