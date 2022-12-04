Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 22-28.

CARDONA, Cesia, 600 block of Wallingford Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

CREASY, Robert Jackson, 300 block of Schoolhouse Road, New Providence. Chapter 13.

RODA, Frank J. Roda, 100 block of Upper Valley Road, Christiana. Chapter 13.

SKINNER, Patrick W., 200 block of West High Street, Manheim. Chapter 13.

TOOLE, James J., 4000 block of Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.