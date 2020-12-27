Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 15-21.

BUCHER, Philip J. and Linda L., 1400 block of West Route 897, Denver. Chapter 7.

AMIDON, Nicholas M., 3200 block of Briarwood Boulevard. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.